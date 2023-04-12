Congress leader Kagodu Thimmappa’s daughter joins BJP ahead of Karnataka polls

Thimmappa, who has been a loyal Congress leader for several decades, said that her decision felt like a knife in his chest.

news Karnataka elections 2023

In a major political development in Karnataka, Rajnandini, the daughter of senior Congress leader Kagodu Thimmappa, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections. The joining ceremony was held at the BJP's Malleswaram office in Bengaluru on Wednesday, where former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was present.

Kagodu Thimmappa, a prominent leader in Karnataka politics, has been associated with the Congress party for several decades. He has served as a member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly for several terms and held various portfolios in the state government, including the speaker of the Karnataka assembly. Rajnandini has been actively involved in Congress party activities. However, her decision to switch sides and join the BJP has taken many by surprise.

The joining ceremony was attended by several senior BJP leaders. Welcoming Rajnandini into the party, BS Yediyurappa expressed confidence that her induction would strengthen the BJP's prospects in the upcoming elections. According to sources close to Rajnandini, the reason for her departure from the Congress party was her disappointment over not receiving a ticket to contest the upcoming state assembly elections. Despite her efforts to secure a ticket from Congress, she was not given the opportunity, which led to her decision to join the BJP.

Rajnandini was keen on contesting from Sagara, a constituency in the Shivamogga district, which is considered a stronghold of her father, Kagodu Thimmappa. However, the Congress leadership decided to field another candidate, which did not go down well with Rajnandini and her supporters.

In a statement to the media at his home in Sagar town, Kagodu Thimmappa expressed his disappointment and pain over his daughter's decision to join the BJP. He stated that he had never imagined that his daughter would take such a step and that it should not have happened. Thimmappa, who has been a loyal Congress leader for several decades, said that her decision felt like a knife in his chest.

Thimmappa revealed that he had taken his daughter to meet with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and had requested him to consider her for the Sagar constituency seat. However, the party's high command had decided to field another candidate, which may have been a factor in her decision to join the BJP.

Thimmappa also suggested that the move may have been influenced by BJP MLA H Halappa, and added that his daughter could have built her career within the Congress party. Despite his disappointment, Thimmappa stated that he would remain in Congress and campaign for the party candidate in the upcoming elections. He also expressed his intention to speak to his daughter and try to convince her to reconsider her decision.