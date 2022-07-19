Congress’ K Sudhakaran stirs row by comparing MM Mani to a chimpanzee

The controversies surrounding CPI(M) legislator MM Mani’s remarks against UDF MLA KK Rema are refusing to die down, with the protests against the former Electricity Minister’s misogynistic comments too now increasingly gaining racist and casteist undertones. In the latest such turn of events, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran has stirred a row by likening the senior CPI(M) leader to a chimpanzee during a press meet held in Thiruvananthapuram on July 18, Monday.

When asked about an effigy affixing Mani's face on the picture of a chimpanzee, which was used by workers of the Mahila Congress during their protest against the CPI(M) veteran, Sudhakaran justified the protesters, claiming that it was exactly how Mani’s face looked. “Isn’t that his (Mani's) face? Only his original face can be shown, right? What can we do if his face is like that, other than take it up with the creator,” Sudhakaran told media persons. When a reporter pointed out that the Mahila Congress had apologised for using the said effigy, Sudhakaran said that was because of the Mahila Congress’ decency and culture. “Mani does not have all that. I have not said anything to the extent of having to apologise,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Mahila Congress had staged a protest march towards the Legislative Assembly against Mani, in connection with his statement against Revolutionary Marxist Party MLA Rema at the Assembly that “it was [Rema’s] fate that she became a widow” and that “we were not responsible for it”. As part of the protest, the Mahila Congress workers had carried an effigy of a chimpanzee with Mani's face pasted on to it and a lock around its neck. After the incident made news, the protesters eventually hid the effigy.

A few days ago on Saturday, CPI Idukki district secretary KK Sivaraman had also drawn ire for the casteist language he used while registering his protest against Mani. Sivaraman had alleged that Mani was contributing a ‘themmadi nighandu’ (dictionary of the rogues) to the language, ironically going on to state that Mani was using ‘pulayaattu’ language, a casteist usage.

Mani, who is notorious for his coarse remarks often directed at women, has himself frequently been a victim of casteist and racist comments from fellow politicians. In June this year, PK Basheer, an MLA of the India Union Muslim League, had made racist remarks against Mani for his skin tone for which the party had censured him.

Sudhakaran, on his part, is also known for his casteist statements. In 2019, he had made a sexist comment targeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, claiming that his governance showed that he was “worse than a woman”. He has also notably made casteist comments against Pinarayi.