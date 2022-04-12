Congress issues show cause notice to KV Thomas for attending CPI(M) seminar

The senior Congress leader had participated in the CPI(M) party congress held at Kannur, against the party’s orders.

A day after senior Congress leader KV Thomas alleged that he participated in the CPI(M)’s 23rd party congress due to threats from within his party, he said he has received a show cause notice from the party's disciplinary committee and that he will respond to it. Thomas, on April 9, took part in a national seminar organised by the ruling CPI(M) as part of its ongoing 23rd party congress in Kannur and hailed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as the “pride of Kerala.”

The Congress disciplinary committee meeting was held at Delhi on Monday, April 11, to look into the complaints against Congress leaders KV Thomas and Sunil Jakhar who defied the party's order. Both the cases are being probed by the party disciplinary committee headed by AK Antony, according to IANS.

The Congress disciplinary committee has slapped a show cause notice on Thomas seeking his response within a week. Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram after receiving the show cause notice, Thomas said that when party leader KC Venugopal had informed him that Shashi Tharoor was not participating in the CPI(M) party congress, he had said he too will not go. However, the threats and intimidation from within his party came after that and therefore, he decided to attend the seminar.

Both Tharoor and Thomas were invited by the CPI(M) to attend the seminar on Union-State relations as part of its 23rd party congress which commenced on April 6 and concluded on April 10.

Thomas said that he will mention everything he has to in his reply to the show cause notice and added that irrespective of the decision of the disciplinary committee, he will continue to be part of the Congress party. "I will not leave the Congress. I will continue to be a Congressman till the day I die," he said.

Meanwhile, a press conference was held in Kochi, where Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly VD Satheesan accused Thomas of "betraying" and "cheating" the grand old party by attending the event in Kannur, where over the years, more than 80 party workers have been killed, allegedly by the Left party. To this, Thomas sought to know how they can berate him and make accusations against him while the disciplinary committee was deliberating upon the complaint made against him.

Sudhakaran told the media that there were several other platforms or events where Thomas could have spoken about Union-State relations and the CPI(M) party congress was not the only stage for that. Thomas, who held posts like Union Minister and minister in the state government when the Congress was in power, had alleged that he was humiliated to the core and subjected to harsh social media campaigns by certain party men.

Responding to this allegation, the KPCC chief said that if Thomas was facing issues within the party, the same would have been dealt with by the Congress internally and participating in the Kannur event was not the answer or solution to that. Satheesan, meanwhile, contended that the Kannur event was not a CPI(M) party congress, but rather an anti-Congress event.

He also alleged that there were links between the RSS and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and these relations were being encouraged by various middlemen, like Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan.

Addressing the huge gathering at the seminar as "comrades and friends", Thomas had lavished praise on Vijayan and his administrative capabilities and development agenda. He also said, "When I see you (audience), I feel my decision to come and attend this programme is absolutely correct. I believe that my arrival has become a strength for the Congress party also”.

