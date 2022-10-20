Congress irked with journo Tavleen Singh over allegations of files taken out of PMO

Senior journalist Tavleen Singh and Congress partymen have been involved in a war of words over her allegations that files were taken out of then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s office.

news Controversy

The Congress is miffed with senior journalist Tavleen Singh for her allegations on an India Today debate on October 19, that official and secret files from then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s office were taken to Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s house. Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has asked Tavleen Singh to produce evidence to back her allegation.

“Yesterday, a senior journalist made a wild and outrageous allegation against Dr Manmohan Singh on an India Today TV show She alleged that secret files of the PMO were taken to Congress President Mrs Sonia Gandhi in violation of the Official Secrets Act. Watching the show, I protested immediately. Mr Praveen Chakravarty on the panel challenged her to produce evidence. After some defensive replies, she agreed to produce evidence. We wish to remind her that her time to produce evidence starts NOW. We challenge her to prove her wild and irresponsible charge against the former Prime Minister (sic),” Chidambaram tweeted.

On the show anchored by Rajdeep Sardesai, Tavleen Singh said that Sonia Gandhi was a “lady who could make the PM of India break the Official Secrets Act. She was sent secret files.” Praveen Chakravarty, Chairperson of Data Analytics of the Indian National Congress who was also a guest on the show retorted saying, “I want to raise an objection. Somebody on your show charged the PM of violating the Official Secrets Act. Either they provide evidence for it or face the consequences. That cannot go uncontested.”

To this, Tavleen responded that many such allegations have been levelled by people who worked in the Prime Minister’s office at the time. “There were countless stories written about many things. Whispers in the corridor do not work when someone is charging the former PM. You are absolutely wrong. You cannot charge the former PM of violating the Official Secrets Act based on some whispers and gossip columns,” Praveen retorted.

On October 20, Praveen took to Twitter and warned Tavleen Singh that she would have to face severe consequences for her comments. “A grumpy gossip columnist makes wild accusations on national TV against the globally respected former PM Dr Manmohan Singh. We demand she provide evidence immediately as she promised. Failing which, she will be made to face severe consequences,” he said.

Tavleen Singh responded to P Chidambaram and stood by her comments. “People who worked in the PMO have named officials who carried government files to 10 Janpath. Former ministers admit taking orders from Sonia Gandhi. She was de facto PM then and will remain de facto Congress President now,” she said.