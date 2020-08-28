Congress holds nationwide protests against Centre's decision to conduct JEE, NEET

Congress MP and former party chief Rahul Gandhi urged people to speak up for the safety of students amid the coronavirus pandemic.

news Protest

The Congress party on Friday launched a nationwide campaign against the Central government's decision to conduct NEET and JEE (Main), with Congress MP and former party chief Rahul Gandhi urging people to speak up for the safety of students amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal in a statement on Thursday called the government’s decision a “mindless and dictatorial move” and said that the Congress will be holding protests to oppose the central government’s decision to hold these exams during the pandemic.

Congress workers hit the streets on Friday to protest against the government's decision. In several parts of the country, the members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) were detained by police during the protests.

While speaking at a protest in Jaipur, Congress leader and former deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot said, "If we keep raising the matter, the Centre will have to consider the demands of people and postpone JEE-NEET examinations."

NSUI in Karnataka is set to stage a hunger strike on Friday at Congress Bhavan, Race Course Road, Bengaluru to demand the postponement of JEE (Main) and NEET exams. Manjunatha HS, the state president of NSUI Karnataka, said that prominent Congress leaders are set to join the NSUI delegates for the strike as well.

Karnataka: National Students' Union of India stages protest against holding of #JEE_NEET examinations, at Race Course Road in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/mfcKQIsfbS — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

The official handle of the Congress meanwhile, started the #SpeakUpForStudentSafety campaign on social media and has put out videos of its party members and elected representatives demanding a postponement of these exams. The campaign has picked up steam on Twitter. Many senior Congress leaders took to the streets to register their protests.

In Telangana, NSUI state president, B Venkat and NSUI office-bearers sat on a fast unto death on Thursday. Captain Uttam Kumar Reddy, MP and President of INC in the state expressed his solidarity with the protestors. According to the AICC guidelines, the party is set to hold a protest on August 28 in Hyderabad and all district headquarters against the government’s decision to continue with the examinations.

Our protest at Hyderabad against the BJP Govt’s ill-advised & arrogant decision to conduct exams.



We strongly demand an urgent postponement of NEET-JEE exams as holding them amid a raging pandemic will jeopardise the lives of lakhs of our students.#SpeakUpForStudentSafety pic.twitter.com/J1h6YCJEBX — Uttam Kumar Reddy (@UttamTPCC) August 28, 2020

In Tamil Nadu, the Congress workers were seen holding placards and participating in the protest. In Ahemdabad, NSUI members were detained by the police during their protest.

Ahmedabad: Members of National Students' Union of India (NSUI) detained by police during a protest against Centre's decision to conduct JEE & NEET examinations in September pic.twitter.com/51zpMb9EYy August 28, 2020

Tamil Nadu: Congress workers in Chennai hold protest against Centre's decision to hold NEET-JEE 2020 exams amid COVID19 pandemic pic.twitter.com/wruQKgZuvB — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

The JEE (Mains) is set to be held from September 1 to September 6, while NEET is going to be held on September 13.

On Friday, six non-BJP ruled states moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its August 17 order wherein it refused to postpone the two exams. Students have been demanding that the exams be postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.