Congress gears up for 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, organises 'padayatra’

The padayatra was inaugurated at Tipu Sultan’s birthplace in Devanahalli on Wednesday.

In a run-up to the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka, the Congress party embarked upon a ‘Jana Dhwani padayatra’ (‘march for people’s voice) in 100 Assembly constituencies on Wednesday. Congress leader D K Shivakumar announced on Tuesday about the padayatra, which will be undertaken in constituencies where the party had lost in the 2018 Assembly elections. Congress leaders are expected to visit these constituencies over the next 10 months, to strengthen support for the party at grassroot levels ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

Commenting on the march, D K Shivakumar said, “The first phase of the padayatra will begin on Wednesday, covering 100 constituencies. We will be highlighting failures of the BJP government at the Centre and the state throughout the padayatra.”

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge were among those who joined in the march, which began from Tipu Sultan’s birthplace at Devanahalli in the Bengaluru Rural district. At the inauguration, Siddaramaiah was seen saying, “Tipu zindabad.” The padayatra is scheduled to end in Chikkabalapur.

On Monday, D K Shivakumar visited a famous temple dedicated to Ganesha in Mulabagilu to seek blessings ahead of the inauguration of the padayatra. He said, “Former Chief Minister S M Krishna, when he was the state Congress chief, had come to this temple to pray when he started his campaign. Hence, I too am starting the campaign by taking blessings from Lord Ganesha here. I have also prayed for the prosperity of the state.”

This is the second padayatra that the Congress is undertaking in the state. In 2013, shortly before coming into power, the party had undertaken a march against illegal mining in Bellary. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is touring the election-bound states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, is also expected to take part in the padayatra later this month. The party plans to reach all its constituencies in a phased manner through this march.