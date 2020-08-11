Congress to form 3-member panel to hear Sachin Pilot's grievances

The decision was taken by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, after she met with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on Monday evening.

The Congress will constitute a three-member committee to look after the grievances of Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who met Rahul Gandhi on Monday. The party said that the two leaders held a frank, open and conclusive discussion. In a statement, party General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said, "Congress President Sonia Gandhi has decided that the AICC will constitute a three-member committee to address the issues raised by Sachin Pilot and the aggrieved MLAs, and arrive at an appropriate resolution thereof."

"Sachin Pilot has met former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and expressed his grievances in detail. They have had a frank, open and conclusive discussion. Sachin Pilot has committed to working in the interest of the party and the Congress government in Rajasthan," said the statement.

The Congress had sacked Pilot as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress President after a rift between him and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. So far, Gehlot has stayed put as the CM amid claims and counter-claims on attempts to poach MLAs.

The development comes after Rahul Gandhi met Sachin Pilot on Monday at the former's residence. The duo had a meeting in the presence of Priyanka Gandhi and then both Rahul and Priyanka drove to 10 Janpath, where all the three, including Sonia Gandhi, discussed the issue.

Sources said that Congress has assured that Pilot's grievances will be addressed regarding Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan politics. However, the party claims that previous status will be restored and his concerns will be sorted out.

While leaders from the Congress camp claimed that MLAs from the Pilot camp did not want to join the ranks, the negotiations started when the party and Pilot reapproached the senior leadership, including Ahmed Patel and Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, several senior Congress leaders 'welcomed back' Sachin after his meeting with Rahul Gandhi signalled an "amicable resolution" of nearly a month-long political crisis in the state.

"Welcome back Sachin. A constructive and enjoyable phase of Rajasthan building awaits," senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi tweeted.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told PTI, "The political crisis in Rajasthan Congress stands resolved amicably by the intervention of none other than Rahul Gandhi himself. This is reflective of steadfast unity in Congress party and the commitment of Congress legislators to never fall prey to BJP's evil designs to defeat democracy."