Congress demands Kerala CM’s resignation after new allegations by Swapna Suresh

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh has alleged that a bag full of money, forgotten by CM Pinarayi during his trip to Dubai in 2016, was sent through the UAE Consulate.

news Politics

The Congress party in Kerala has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after Swapna Suresh, accused in the sensational gold smuggling case, directly named the CM and his family in the case. Congress president K Sudhakaran has also demanded a court-monitored probe into the allegation.

"In the country, such a thing is being heard of for the first time where a Chief Minister is alleged to have smuggled gold in a biryani vessel. We demand Vijayan resign and a probe be ordered under the monitoring of a court. There were lots of agencies which probed this and in the end, it was a settlement between the BJP and the CPI(M). Even the family members of Vijayan are named. This is really shameless and he should quit," said Sudhakaran and added that the Congress-led UDF will meet soon to decide the future course of action.

On Tuesday, Swapna alleged that in 2016, Pinarayi had forgotten a bag during his trip to Dubai, and it was sent through the UAE consulate. Swapna alleged that the bag was full of money. Swapna said she has given a statement under Section 164 of the CrPC naming the Chief Minister, his wife Kamala Vijayan, daughter Veena Vijayan, former State Chief Secretary Nalini Netto, Additional Private Secretary to Kerala Chief Minister CM Raveendran and former Kerala Education Minister and current legislator KT Jaleel. Section 164 of CrPC refers to confidential statements and confessions made in front of a magistrate.

Swapna further said that on many occasions, biryani vessels with heavy metal objects were transported from the house of the UAE Consulate General in India to the residence of the Kerala Chief Minister.

Also read: Pinarayi Vijayan says Swapna’s allegations baseless, politically motivated.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said that the Chief Minister has lost the right to continue at his post. He demanded an enquiry into the allegations, monitored by the court. “The statement Swapna gave to the Customs and to the court are the same. The investigation into the allegations, which were carried out by the national investigating agencies was stopped after this statement was given to the Customs,” he said.

He also alleged that the investigation into the case was stopped due to a compromise reached between the Sangh Parivar and CPI(M) leaders of Kerala. "The revelations (Swapna's statements) have endorsed that the UDF's allegations in the issue were right," he said.

Former Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said his claim has now been vindicated. Chennithala had been alleging that Pinarayi had a role in the smuggling case.

"I had said that Vijayan knew everything and he is the prime accused in this case. No matter what he does to hide this, the truth will emerge. Had a proper probe been done by various central agencies, it would have come out then. Then, there were speculations that the BJP and the CPI(M) were hand-in-glove. A fresh probe will bring out everything," said Chennithala.