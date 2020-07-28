Congress, BJP working to destabilise Kerala govt: Sitaram Yechury

The CPI(M) leader alleged that efforts are made to target the LDF government using the excuse of the gold smuggling case.

The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are trying to destabilise the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala, alleged Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

They are doing so on the pretext of the gold smuggling case, he said.

In a virtual press conference at the end of a two-day meeting of the CPI(M)’s central committee, Yechury spoke of the alleged assaults on the Kerala government during the pandemic, and also on the political situation in Rajasthan.

He said that the two legislators of his party will support the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

“At a time, when we should be working together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the opposition led by the Congress is working in tandem with the BJP and using disruptive politics to destablise the Left government, but people of Kerala will never allow it,” Yechury said.

He said that efforts are being made to target the LDF government in the state using the excuse of the gold smuggling case, which he said is already under investigation by the NIA on the request of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Appropriate action will be taken against the guilty, he said.

The case pertains to an attempt to smuggle gold through diplomatic baggage using the name of a person in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. The customs seized the gold, weighing over 30 kg and valued at around Rs 15 crore, on July 5.

The matter took a political turn after senior IAS officer M Sivasankar, principal secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and IT secretary, was reportedly found to have close links with some of the accused in the case. He was later suspended.

Yechury also hit out at the BJP for engineering governments in various states.

The efforts to destabilise the state governments have in fact intensified during the pandemic, he said. “We have seen how the BJP has engineered the governments in Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and now what they are doing in Rajasthan.”

The CPI(M) leader also criticised Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra for not abiding by the constitutional principle in the current political situation in the state.

Despite the council of ministers seeking a vote of confidence, in the light of efforts to topple the government through large-scale horse-trading of MLAs, the constitutional authority--the Governor--is not abiding by the constitutional principle that he will work on the basis of advice of council of ministers, he said.

He clarified that both the legislators of CPI(M) in Rajasthan assembly will "defeat the BJP in its attempts to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in the state".

Both our MLAs are adhering to this understanding. Whenever the question arises, we will take a position to defeat BJP's machinations, Yechury added.

(With PTI input)