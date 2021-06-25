Congress, BJP demand ouster of Kerala Women's Commission chief over insensitive comment

Kerala Women's Commission chief MC Josephine's remarks to a domestic abuse survivor in a live TV programme have triggered a row in the state.

The Congress and BJP in Kerala have demanded the immediate ouster of Kerala Women's Commission chief MC Josephine, over her insensitive remark to a domestic violence survivor. Josephine, in a live programme conducted by Manorama News on June 23, told a woman “to continue to suffer” if she hadn't filed a police complaint about the abuse she had been facing from her husband and mother-in-law. The programme was organised for women who have been subjected to domestic violence and abuse to call and complain directly to Josephine.

Josephine, from the beginning of the call, seemed irritated. Since a video of the incident went viral, she has been criticised severely on social media platforms for lacking sensitivity, empathy and compassion, which a woman holding her position should have. Senior Congress leader Bindhu Krishna said it is "a shocking response" from a person who has to take care of the harassed and since that has not happened, she has to quit. "I have raised a complaint against Josephine at the Kerala Women's Commission demanding action against her for her intimidatory response to a hapless woman. The complaint has been emailed," Bindu Krishna said.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran said that Josephine should quit and if she does not, she should be removed as this is not the way a responsible person should behave. Senior BJP leader and former commission member Pramila Devi said it is shameful that a person who has to take care of the rights and protection of women in Kerala reacts in such a brash manner. "The Pinarayi Vijayan government should dissolve this present commission, as she is a shame for Kerala," she demanded.

Meanwhile, Josephine defended herself, saying that they all are also human beings and going through various issues and "I never ever meant what I said". The programme was conducted against the backdrop of the deaths of a few women, allegedly caused by harassment over dowry. A 22-year old woman, Vismaya, was found dead at her husband S Kiran Kumar's house in Sasthamcotta near Kollam on June 21, after she alleged torture over dowry. On June 22, Tuesday, a 24-year old woman Archana's immolated body was found in a house where she and her husband were living in Thiruvananthapuram.

After these incidents came to light, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan appointed a special officer and also announced a special helpline for harassed women to call in and complain.

