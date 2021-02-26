Congress and KTR spar over unemployment data in Telangana

Declining the Congress’ challenge for a debate, KTR had written an open letter with data of employment provided by the TRS government on Thursday evening.

The Congress party on Friday cried foul at Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President KT Rama Rao for refusing to participate in a debate on the unemployment rate in the state. The party criticised KTR and said that like his father, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KTR too had cheated unemployed youth in the state by not living up to his promise.

“Like his father, the son too failed to live up to his words and cheated the unemployed youth of this state. This is shameful. Why didn’t you show up for a debate?” Congress spokesperson Sravan Dasoju remarked at Gun Park in Hyderabad, which is the memorial site for the Telangana statehood martyrs.

Addressing the gathering, in a scathing attack, referring to the open letter written by KTR as a ‘love letter’, he said, “Who needs your love letters? The unemployed need appointment orders, not these love letters.”

Declining the Congress’ challenge, KTR had written an open letter with data of employment provided by the TRS government on Thursday evening. Reiterating his claim of providing 1.32 lakh jobs, KTR had said that the Congress and the BJP were concealing the truth and deliberately spreading false information about job recruitment in the state. He said that if anyone has any doubts about the government's commitment to job recruitment, they can approach the respective departments and seek clarification.

Accusing KTR of fudging the employment figures, Sravan asked, “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced in the Assembly in 2014 that there were 1.7 lakh vacant jobs. Then how can 1.91 lakh posts be vacant in 2021? If you had given 1.32 lakh jobs in the last six years, how did the vacant post increase from 1.7 lakh to 1.91 lakh?”

“When 3.12 lakh employees were in service in 2014, why only 2.28 lakh employees are in service today?” Sravan questioned.

Sravan alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had betrayed the Telangana people by promising that there would be no contract employees in the state. “But today, several lakh employees are working under contract and slogging in the Telangana government. Is it enough that only your family members have a job?” Sravan asked.

Invoking the statehood struggle, he asked, “Is this why our children sacrificed their lives and future? So that you can live in a fort?” According to the Congress spokesperson, there are 40 lakh persons who are yet to be employed.

Earlier this week, KTR had claimed that the TRS had provided over 1.32 lakh jobs in the last six years under the TRS’ governance, and challenged the Congress for a debate on the issue. Contesting the claims of KTR, Telangana Congress spokesperson immediately accepted the challenge and invited him to participate in an open debate at Gun Park.

Strongly reacting to KTR’s allegation that the previous Congress government did not even provide 10,000 jobs, Sravan asked why he backed out from the debate. The unemployment issue has gained significance in view of the elections to two graduates' constituencies of the Telangana Legislative Council scheduled on March 14.