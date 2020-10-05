Congress and BJP have a tacit understanding in Telangana, alleges Harish Rao

The Congress, on the other hand, has accused the Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan of woking with the TRS and the BJP.

While the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) claims that the Congress in Telangana is colluding with the BJP for local polls, the Congress, on the other hand, alleges that the Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is working in collusion with the TRS and the BJP. The Telangana Finance minister T Harish Rao on Sunday alleged that there is possible collusion between the BJP and the Congress in the Dubbaka bye-elections in the state.

Speaking to party workers while welcoming around 500 Congress workers and four municipal councillors to the TRS, Harish Rao said that Congress has given a free hand to the BJP to rise in the state.

Harish questioned the Congress’s lack of activeness in contesting the polls. "The party has not yet held the workers' meeting. This only shows that in Telangana, the BJP and Congress have a tacit understanding but in Delhi, Congress fights the BJP.”

The TRS leader pointed fingers at the 2019 parliamentary election result for Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat, where K Kavitha, the incumbent, lost her seat to the BJP candidate. The TRS alleges that BJP won the Nizamabad seat as Congress workers supported the BJP candidate.

Responding to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore's statement that the Congress will win 79 seats in the 2023 assembly elections in Telangana, Harish Rao said that Manickam is dreaming.

The Congress, on the other hand, accused the Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan of working together with the TRS and the BJP. Manickam, speaking at a preparatory meeting in Hyderabad with party workers on the Dubbaka bye-polls, on Sunday accused the Governor of playing politics. He was responding to the Governor not meeting MPs and MLAs from the Congress citing COVID-19 as an excuse but going ahead and meeting the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan said that when the Congress sought an appointment with the Governor, it was denied and the Governor’s office allegedly even refused to receive a copy of the memorandum on the farm bill.