Congress alleges Delhi Police entered headquarters, lathicharged workers and leaders

The Delhi Police has denied the allegation, and said it was a “minor fracas” outside the Congress headquarters.

news Protest

Senior Congress leader and former home minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday, June 15, said the police action at the AICC headquarters was an "outrageous violation of liberty" and every legal and political norm in a democracy was "violated". The Congress alleged that some Delhi Police personnel forcibly entered its headquarters and beat up party workers and leaders on Wednesday, a day the party staged protests against the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate.

The party demanded that an FIR for "criminal trespass" be registered, the erring police personnel be suspended and disciplinary action initiated against them. Reacting to the developments at the AICC headquarters, Chidambaram said on Twitter, "What the police did at the AICC office this morning was an outrageous violation of liberty."

The police had no search warrant or arrest warrant, yet they entered the office, pulled out Congress leaders and members, including MPs, and threw them on the road, he alleged. "The roughing up of Mr Adhir Ranjan Choudhary and others has been captured on video," Chidambaram said. "Every legal norm and political norm in a democracy was violated. We condemn the action of the police in the strongest terms," he said.

Earlier, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "In an act of absolute goondaism perpetuated by the Delhi Police at the instance of the Modi government, the police today forcibly entered the national headquarters of the Congress here and beat up party workers and leaders. This is patently criminal trespass. The goondaism of Delhi Police and Modi government has reached its zenith."

The Delhi Police has denied allegations of lathi-charging Congress workers. "This is untrue and false news. No such incident took place," Deputy Commissioner of Police Amruttha Guguloth said.

"There was a minor fracas outside the Congress headquarters when some people who came outside on the road threw barricades at the police. Police lathi charging or barging inside AICC HQ is utterly wrong. No such thing happened," the Special Commissioner Sagar Preet Hooda said.