'Congrats India, you've demolished a middle-class family': Rhea's father issues statement

Indrajit Chakraborty, a retired Lieutenant Colonel from the Army, issued the statement after his son and Rhea's brother, Showik, was arrested.

Indrajit Chakraborty, father of actress Rhea Chakraborty, has issued a statement denouncing the arrest of his son Showik Chakraborty, adding his apprehension that Rhea might be next. "Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I'm sure next on the line is my daughter and I don't know who is next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle class family. But of course, for the sake of justice, everything is justified. Jai hind," Rhea's father Indrajit Chakraborty, a retired Lieutenant Colonel from the Army, said in the statement.

Indrajit Chakraborty's statement came a day after his son Showik was arrested on Friday as part of the probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death along with the late actor's house manager Samuel Miranda. They are in the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till September 9.

Rhea, who was Sushant's girlfriend, has been summoned for questioning by the NCB on Sunday morning. Ahead of her arrival for the NCB interrogation on Sunday, the actress' lawyer Satish Maneshinde issued a statement.

"Rhea Chakraborty is ready for arrest as this is a 'Witch Hunt' and if loving someone is a crime, she will face the consequences of her love," Maneshinde said in his statement. "Being innocent, she has not approached any court for anticipatory bail in all the cases foisted by Bihar Police now with Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and NCB," he added.

In its remand plea for Showik before the court, the NCB had earlier hinted that Rhea would be summoned to join the probe as she would be confronted with her brother and another person Dipesh Sawant, who was also arrested on September 5, as the central investigating agency hopes to "uproot the drugs citadel of Bollywood and Mumbai".

Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. His father KK Singh had filed a case with the Bihar Police against Rhea, her father Indrajit, mother Sandhya, brother Showik, Shruti Modi, house manager Samuel Miranda, friend Siddharth Pithani and unknown others. The case is currently being handled by the CBI, with ED and NCB also joining the probe.

