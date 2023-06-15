Cong under fire as BJP objects to Surjewala’s presence in Karnataka government meeting

The Karnataka BJP has questioned the attendance of All India Congress Committee general secretary Randeep Surjewala at a purported official meeting of the state government. On Wednesday, June 14, BJP MLA R Ashok met Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and filed a complaint regarding the same. The MLA and former minister questioned how Surjewala could be involved in such a meeting, stating that the rules did not permit it.

Ashok also accused the Congress party of corruption, saying that they would attempt to turn the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into an ATM. He referenced the allegations raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Aymit Shah regarding the potential transformation of the civic body into an ATM, claiming that the Congress had already begun the process.

Reacting to the reports, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and state Home Minister Parameshwara said that it was an unofficial meeting held at a private hotel. However, Ashok countered their explanation, emphasising that government officers and ministers were present, making it an official gathering.

The Governor accepted the letter and assured that he would investigate the matter and provide guidelines to the government and the chief secretary, Ashok told reporters.

Former Chief Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy also criticised the Congress for allowing Surjewala to attend the official meeting. Kumaraswamy questioned Surjewala's authority to conduct government meetings with ministers and senior officials, suggesting that the state government was being controlled by the Congress high command.

Kumaraswamy posted a photo of Surjewala sitting alongside Shivakumar and other cabinet ministers, urging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to provide an explanation for the incident.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responded to the controversy, stating that Surjewala did not "officiate" any government meeting with BBMP officials, as alleged by the BJP and JDS. Siddaramaiah clarified that the meeting was not an official one, but rather a discussion on issues pertaining to Bengaluru, including the upcoming civic body elections.

“It was not an official meeting,” Siddaramaiah said. “It was regarding issues prevailing in Bengaluru and city MLAs were summoned. Contextually, there were discussions about [civic body] elections. The DCM [DK Shivakumar] was going to inspect the Hebbal flyover, and Surjewala was also asked to attend. Surjewala only spoke to some MLAs,” the Chief Minister said.