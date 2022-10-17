Cong presidential poll: Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge cast votes in Karnataka

Rahul Gandhi cast his vote in a meeting room container converted into a polling booth at the Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite in Sanganakallu in Ballari district, while Kharge voted at the KPCC office in Bengaluru.

news Politics

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge- one of the candidates in the party's presidential poll, cast their votes in the election to the top post, for which voting is underway in Karnataka on Monday, October 17.

Kharge, a Member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka is pitted against Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor in this election to the party's highest post. Rahul Gandhi cast his vote in a meeting room container converted into a polling booth at the Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite in Sanganakallu in Ballari district, while Kharge voted at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office in Bengaluru.

Congress has shared pictures of Rahul Gandhi standing in a queue along with Bengaluru Rural MP D K Suresh among others and then casting his vote. About 40 other Bharat Yatris, who are Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates, will also be casting their votes at the campsite in Sanganakallu on Monday, which has been declared as a "Rest Day" for the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Voting began at 10 am at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi and at the party's polling booths in state offices across the country. State Congress President D K Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah cast their votes at the KPCC office in Bengaluru. Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cast their vote at the AICC office in Delhi. The results of the election will be declared on October 19.

The last election for the party's top position was held in 2000, the year Jitendra Prasada suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Sonia Gandhi. Additionally, after more than 24 years, a non-Gandhi will be in charge as Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra decided not to run for party president.