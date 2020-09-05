Cong MP Remya Haridas allegedly threatened by CPI(M) workers over Venjaramoodu murders

Alathur Member of Parliament Remya Haridas was blocked and allegedly threatened by Communist Party of India workers at Venjaramoodu on Saturday. Remya was travelling from Thiruvananthapuram to Changanassery when her vehicle was blocked at Venjaramoodu, which is simmering with tension after the murder of two Democratic Youth Front of India (DYFI) workers. They were hacked to death allegedly by Congress workers last Sunday.

Remya has alleged that the attackers made death threats. She also claimed that the CPI(M) workers warned her that no Congress members will be allowed to pass through Venjaramoodu.

The attackers also tied black flags to both sides of the vehicle. The MP alleged that the attackers had DYFI flags in their hands. She was rescued by the police. Remya has also given a written compliant.

The MP continued her journey under police protection after the issue. As per reports, one person has been taken into custody.

A programme organised by DYFI was going on in Venjaramoodu when the MP's vehicle passed by. As per her complaint, some of the workers after noticing her vehicle, ran to the road and blocked her. The incident happened near Venjaramoodu police station, and the police reached the spot immediately and shifted the vehicle and the MP to the station.

"At Venjaramoodu junction, three of them blocked my vehicle and hit the bonnet. They shouted that no Congress persons should go this way and that they would kill us if we did so. They also tied black flags and used derogatory words," the MP told the media.

So far, eight persons have been arrested in connection with the Venjaramoodu twin murders. Most of the accused are Congress workers. DYFI workers Haq Mohammed (24) and Midhilaj (30) were hacked to death with sharp weapons.