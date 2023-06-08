Cong MLA Bharat Singh advises Gehlot to give up CM claim, promote youth

Bharat Kundanpur, an MLA from the Sangod Assembly constituency, triggered the political discussion by advising Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to leave the claim.

Amid the ongoing tussle within the Congress in Rajasthan, party MLA Bharat Singh Kundanpur has said that Ashok Gehlot should give up his claim on the CM's post and bring forward young leaders in the party.

Kundanpur, an MLA from the Sangod Assembly constituency, triggered the political discussion on Wednesday, June 8, by advising Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to leave the claim.

"If you follow my suggestion, it will repeat. Gehlotji should hold a press conference and come on stage and say that I am not the chief ministerial candidate. I will put forward new people. The situation will get changed tomorrow itself. The intoxication of power is more than the intoxication of alcohol," he added.

In response to Kundanpur's statement, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, the Congress in-charge in Rajasthan, advised the elderly leaders to "give up their fascination for power and give a chance to the youth."