'Cong made enough for 3-4 generations, must repay Gandhis': MLA's remarks stir row

Speaking at a protest against ED questioning Sonia Gandhi, MLA Ramesh Kumar said that if the party doesn’t support her now, there will be ‘worms in our meals’.

news Politics

A war of words has broken out between the Congress and ruling BJP in Karnataka, after Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar’s remarks at a protest in Bengaluru. Ramesh Kumar said on Thursday, July 21, that party workers have been amassing wealth for generations in the name of the Gandhis. He also claimed that the members would have ‘worms in their meals’ if they do not support Sonia Gandhi while the ED questions her.

The Congress on Thursday, July 21, took out protests across the country, condemning the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) summons to party chief Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald money laundering case. Speaking at the protest in Bengaluru, Ramesh Kumar said, "We have made enough money for 3-4 generations in the name of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi. If we don’t help her now, there will be worms in the rice we eat,” he said.

“We aren’t protesting because of Sonia’s personal matter or that she’s above the law. The BJP doesn’t know the country’s history. They’re trying to distort history and destroy the Constitution. You (BJP) are traitors who supported the British. You are anti-Dalit and anti-minorities. The Congress must survive for this country to survive,” Kumar said.

Ramesh Kumar’s remarks gave the BJP an opportunity to criticise the Congress, with the official handle of BJP Karnataka posting on Twitter, “The former speaker Ramesh Kumar has finally revealed the truth. He is not an ordinary person but someone who has held a constitutional post twice. Couldn’t he be lying? Isn't it true that the Congressmen sold the country by making illegal income that lasted generations?”

"Truth is that slaves are not protesting for democracy but to save their corrupt masters,” the Karnataka BJP unit wrote.

State Health Minister K Sudhakar also came out against Kumar’s remarks, tweeting, "Congratulations to the brilliant leader who articulated Congress party's 60-year #LootIndia program very beautifully!"

This is not the first time that Ramesh Kumar was involved in controversy. In December 2021, in response to the Speaker’s helplessness in controlling the situation in the Assembly, Kumar made a blatantly sexist remark by saying, “There is a saying. When rape is inevitable, lie back and enjoy it.” This led to outrage from many corners, after which he tendered a defensive apology. He has also made offensive comments about rape several times in the past.