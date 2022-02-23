Cong leaders meet Karnataka Governor seeking Minister Eshwarappa's dismissal

Congress legislators had been staging day-and-night protests in the Assembly over the past week, demanding Eshwarappa's resignation for saying that the saffron flag may replace the national flag atop the Red Fort some day.

A delegation of Congress leaders on Tuesday, February 22, met Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and submitted a memorandum seeking the dismissal of Minister KS Eshwarappa and that he be booked for sedition over a statement on the national flag. Congress leaders and legislators led by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council BK Hariprasad marched from Vidhana Soudha to the Raj Bhavan to submit their memorandum to the Governor.

"For five days we have staged a protest in the Assembly, today the house has been adjourned, so we met the Governor and submitted him a memorandum. We hope that the Governor will dismiss him (Eshwarappa). If he is not dismissed, we will go to the people's court and explain to the people of the state, his shameless act of insulting the national flag," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said the Governor told them he will look into the matter and will take necessary action.

Congress legislators had been staging 'day-and-night' protests, whereby they spent the night inside the Assembly, and staged demonstrations from the well of the House during the day, thereby disrupting the proceedings, demanding Eshwarappa's resignation from Thursday, February 17.

Recently, Eshwarappa had indicated through a statement that the 'bhagwa dhwaj' (saffron flag) may become the national flag some time in the future by saying the same may be hoisted on the Red Fort some day. He however, had said the tricolour is the national flag, and it should be respected by everyone.

Terming Eshwarappa's statement as deliberate, Siddaramaiah said it is an insult to the national flag and an "unpardonable offence". "He is a senior Minister, he has been in the cabinet since 2006, such a person with mal-intention has insulted the national flag which is the pride and identity of the country," he said.

Noting that the Congress had moved an adjournment motion in both houses of the legislature seeking legal action by booking a criminal case against Eshwarappa and that he should be dismissed from the Ministry, the Congress Legislature Party Leader said, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai did not do both, but defended him. "Both Eshwarappa and the Chief Minister's conduct is an act of treason," he said.

Claiming that BJP National President JP Nadda has in an interview termed Eshwarappa's statement as wrong, Siddaramaiah said, "According to me Bommai after seeing it at least should have dismissed him (Eshwarappa). RSS, BJP never respect national flag and constitution, they want to change them."

He further said, "There is a flag code of India, also there is also Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, the section 2 of this states that whoever disrespect the national flag shall be imprisoned for the term extending up to three years, or fine or both. It amounts to sedition also."