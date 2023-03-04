Cong leaders including Siddaramaiah detained during protest in Bengaluru

Prashanth Madal, the chief accountant of BWSSB, was caught collecting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh on behalf of his father, BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa.

Bengaluru police detained Congress leaders including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, during a protest against the Karnataka government on Saturday, March 4. The leaders were protesting and demanding the arrest of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, whose son Prashanth was trapped by the Lokayukta police while accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh on March 2. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar and other leaders including Randeep Singh Surjewala, Priyank Kharge, and others, were detained during the protest in front of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s residence.

“If Bommai has any dignity, Madal Virupakshappa should be arrested immediately and should resign from the post of Chief Minister taking moral responsibility. Do you need any other documents for your corruption?” Siddaramaiah said.

“Amit Shah yesterday accused Siddaramaiah's government as an ATM for AICC. What do you say to this? Without any evidence, you make allegations, but here we have solid proof. Should we learn from Shah who was in exile and went to jail?” he further added.

Prashanth Madal, a KAS officer and the chief accountant of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), was caught collecting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh on behalf of his father, Madal Virupakshappa, the chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) and a member of the BJP.

After Prashant’s arrest on Friday, March 3, Madal Virupakshappa resigned as chairman of KSDL. Together with the bribe money, the officers conducting the operation at the MLA's office also discovered undeclared cash totalling Rs 2.2 crore. The officials also searched Prashanth's home in Bengaluru's Dollars Colony and found Rs 6.1 crore.