Confident that TRS will retain power in GHMC with huge majority: KTR

Elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are likely to be held anytime after the second week of November.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi's (TRS) Working President and state Municipal Administration Minister K. T. Rama Rao on Tuesday asked party cadres to be ready for elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) likely to be held anytime after the second week of November.



Addressing ministers, legislators, GHMC corporators, and party in charges, he exuded confidence that the TRS will retain power in the GHMC with a huge majority.



KTR, as the minister as popularly known, told the party leaders that all surveys had forecast a TRS win with a thumping majority. He said the surveys have given the party 91 seats in the 150-member body.



In 2016, the ruling TRS had scored a landslide victory with 99 seats, washing away the main opposition Congress and the then Telugu Desam Party-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP-TDP) alliance.



The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had emerged as the second largest party with 44 seats.



KTR, however, told the meeting that performance of 15 per cent corporators is not satisfactory and advised them to improve the same by remaining amidst people to solve their problems.



Asking the party leaders to educate people on various programmes undertaken by the TRS in the GHMC, he also directed them to create public awareness about the online registration of non-agriculture property with the launch of Dharani portal from Dussehra and how this would sort out all long-standing issues of ownership rights.



KTR stated that there would be complete transparency in the process and there would be no scope for middlemen or agents in the exercise.



The TRS Working President said during the last five years, the government spent over Rs 67,000 crore on development works in Hyderabad.



He said details of the development works executed during the last five years would be compiled into a report titled 'Pragathi Nivedika', which would be released shortly.



Regarding the forthcoming elections to the Legislative Council from Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Mahabubnagar Graduates constituency, he said as the enrollment of voters is beginning on October 1, all the corporators and public representatives should enrol themselves and encourage the graduates to enrol.