‘Confident he will do best for people’: Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak being PM

Rishi Sunak on October 24 won the race to lead the Conservative Party and is now set to become Britain's first prime minister of Indian origin.

news Politics

Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy wished Rishi Sunak on being United Kingdom's first Indian-origin Prime Minister. He said, "We are proud of him and wish him success.” Sunak is married to Akshata Murty, Narayan Murty’s daughter. Sunak, 42, on October 24, won the race to lead the Conservative Party and is now set to become Britain's first prime minister of Indian origin. Wishing Sunak on his win, Narayana Murthy told PTI, "Congratulations to Rishi. We are proud of him and we wish him success. We are confident he will do his best for the people of the United Kingdom."

Many including Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai congratulated Sunak on his victory. Bommai said, the British ruled India for over 200 years and they would have never expected such a big development. Today, Indians have got elected as MPs in several countries. Now, Rishi Sunak has got elected as the new Britain PM. The wheel of fortune has turned completely.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy too congratulated Sunak. "Hearty congratulations to Sri @RishiSunak, senior Conservative party leader & Britain's Prime Minister-elect. He is connected to our Karnataka. I am overwhelmed with the election of Sri Rishi Sunak, son-in-law of Infosys founder Sri N R Narayanamurthy & Smt Sudha Murty," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Rishi Sunak, a UK-born, is the son of Indian-origin general practitioner Yashvir and pharmacist Usha. He was educated at one of England's most renowned schools, Winchester, and then Oxford. He spent three years at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and later gained an MBA from Stanford in California, where he met his wife Akshata Murthy. Rishi Sunak had spoken extensively of his migrant roots during the last campaign and also referenced making history by lighting Diwali diyas at 11 Downing Street as the first Indian-origin Chancellor of the Exchequer.

His victory represents a remarkable political turnabout for the former finance minister, who just last month lost to outgoing prime minister Liz Truss when his support among party members did not translate into support from the wider Tory membership. After only 45 days in power and an open rebellion against her leadership inside the Conservative Party, Truss announced her resignation as prime minister on Thursday.