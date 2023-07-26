The delay in Monsoon rains has threatened the farming community and it was predicted that it would affect the sowing activity to a great extent.

Speaking to reporters after garlanding statues of martyred soldiers on Kargil Diwas, Siddaramaiah said the situation was not out of control due to rain in Karnataka. The good inflow of water to the KRS dam, Kabini, Harangi, Hemavathy, Alamatti water reservoirs has brought joy for all of us, he added.

"I will take up tours in Mangaluru, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagalur districts from Monday onwards and interact with the people who are affected by the heavy rain," he said.

CM Siddaramaiah said that following the good rain, the drinking water crisis in the state has ended. "Due to shortage of drinking water, it was supplied in tankers. Now, the water problem, especially the drinking water problem, has ended," he said.

When asked about withdrawal of cases against the accused in DJ Halli and KG Halli violence case, Siddaramaiah in turn questioned why the cases against the innocent were not taken back during the previous government.

Talking about the letter by Congress MLA B.R. Patil on corruption practiced by ministers of the ruling government, CM Siddaramaiah stated, "MLA D.R. Patil himself has stated that a fake letter is being circulated in his name. Despite that, the media is making it news. He had only asked to call the legislature party meeting," he stated.