Conduct Aero Show 2021 in Bengaluru: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa writes to Centre

There were speculations that the venue would be shifted to Lucknow, however, there is no official word from the Centre yet.

news Aviation

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has written to the Centre asking it to confirm that Aero Show 2021 will be held in Bengaluru next year. This comes amidst speculations that the event could be shifted to Lucknow, though the previous editions were held in Bengaluru. The Chief Minister handed over the letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday.

Aero Show is a biennial display of the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) prowess and talent and is usually hosted in February. The 12th edition of the show was organised by the Defence Exhibition Organisation in Bengaluru in 2019.

The Centre has not yet given word on where the 13th edition of the Aero Show will be held, prompting Karnataka to urge the Centre to “pre-assign appropriate dates in February 2021”, in order to make arrangements for the Aero Show in the state capital.

In his letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa refers to two previous letters from his office dated September 20 and December 4 last year. In these letters, Karnataka had asked for the approval from the Centre to host the 13th edition of Aero India.

Yediyurappa acknowledges that the Defence Minister has said that the matter would be looked into, in a letter dated October 4, but he asks again that the Centre to confirm the dates for next year.

In the letter, Yediyurappa says, "In this regard, I would like to mention here again that Bengaluru has become synonymous with Asia's premier Air Show "Aero India". This Bi-annual (sic) defence air exhibition attracts giants of the industry as well as the general public. I once again seek your indulgence... to convey approval of the Government of India to conduct the 13th edition of the Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru," he wrote.

Bengaluru has been the host to the Defence Ministry's biennial Aero Show since its debut in 1996. It is held at the Yelahanka Air base, on the outskirts of the city. However, after two Hawk jets of the IAF aerobatics team crashed into each other resulting in the death of a pilot and injuries to two more in 2019, there was speculation that show could be shifted out of Bengaluru to Lucknow.

The event displays the IAF’s technical prowess in handling the latest jets and fighter planes. Further, it is also a chance for those in the international aviation industry to display their innovations and models to the Indian government.