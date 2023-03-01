Comply with SC's directions to install CCTVs in police stations: Delhi HC

The order came on a plea seeking the court's direction to the Delhi police and Delhi government to make sure that cameras are functional and have audio recording facilities.

news News

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, March 1, asked authorities to comply with the Supreme Court's directions to install CCTVs in police stations in the national capital. The order came on a plea seeking the court's direction to the Delhi police and Delhi government to make sure that cameras are functional and have audio recording facilities.

The police informed the High Court that they were concluding the tender process for installing CCTV cameras in police stations as quickly as possible. The police said it is being done as per the directions of the apex court in Paramveer Singh Saini vs Baljit Singh case, that cameras must be installed with a storage period of 18 months.

The counsel representing police submitted that the top court on February 21, directed all the state governments to file a status report on compliance with directions while dealing with a similar case.

The court then disposed of the plea saying, "In view of the above, let the bids be evaluated and the orders ... be placed before the successful bidders expeditiously to ensure compliance of directions of the Supreme Court. Since the issue is being monitored by the Supreme Court, no further orders are required to be passed."

However, it granted liberty to the petitioner to avail remedies in law, if any, in future in accordance with the law. In January, it was submitted that out of 1,941 cameras, 30 were not operational and that the police were working towards the upgradation of the existing cameras.

It was also informed that 2,175 additional cameras will be installed in police stations.