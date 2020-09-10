Complaint against Kangana Ranaut for â€˜defamatory languageâ€™ against Maharashtra CM

The complaint is believed to have been filed over the video Kangana uploaded on her social media on Wednesday, where she referred to the Chief Minister as â€˜tu.â€™

A complaint has been filed against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for allegedly using â€˜derogatoryâ€™ language against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The complaint is believed to have been filed over the video Kangana uploaded on her social media on Wednesday, where she referred to the Chief Minister as â€˜tuâ€™ and lashed over the demolition of her Bandra bungalow.

Based on the complaint filed by a city-based advocate, a non-cognisable offence has been registered against Ranaut at Vikhroli police station on Wednesday, an official told PTI.

"In his complaint to police, advocate Nitin Mane said that the actress used foul language against the chief minister and uploaded that video on her Facebook account," he added. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone VII, Prashant Kadam said, "After registering an NC, we asked the complainant to approach the court. No FIR was registered."

Talking to PTI, Mane said that since the police refused to file an FIR against the actress, he plans to move a court to lodge a defamation case against her for "insulting" the CM.

Ranaut has crossed swords with the Shiv Sena, which rules in Maharashtra as well as controls the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), with her remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

The 33-year-old actor, who returned to Mumbai on Wednesday from her home state Himachal Pradesh, alleged that the Maharashtra government was targeting her because of her clash with the Shiv Sena.

The Shiv Sena-ruled BMC on Wednesday pulled down some illegal alterations at the Bandra bungalow of Ranaut. However, the Bombay High Court later ordered a stay on the process.

Addressing Uddhav Thackeray, Ranaut later posted a video message saying his "ego will be destroyed" the way her Bandra home was demolished.

"Uddhav Thackeray, 'tujhe kya lagta hai' (what do you think)?. You think you have taken a huge revenge by destroying my house in collusion with the movie mafia. Today my house is destroyed, tomorrow it will be your ego. The wheels of time keep changing," she said in a video message in Hindi.

"Uddhav Thackeray, this cruelty and terrorism, it is good that it happened to me because there is some meaning to it," she said in the video.

With PTI inputs