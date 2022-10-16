Complaint against Jaggi Vasudev for displaying rat snake at event in Karnataka

The rat snake displayed during the event is listed under Schedule 2 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Members of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) on Saturday, October 15, filed a complaint with the Deputy Conservator of Forests against spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev also known as Sadhguru, for alleged illegal transportation, trapping, and displaying a rat snake during an event in Chikkaballapura on October 9. The event was also attended by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The members of SPCA in their complaint, said that Jaggi Vasudev showcased the snake on October 9 and 10 and that the reptile has not yet been turned over to the officers of the forest department. Prithvi Raj CN, a member of the SPCA board, told The Hindu, that while they are not against Jaggi Vasudev, they feel that with his large following, he should act responsibly and not serve as an example for others to do the same. The rat snake is listed under Schedule 2 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Animals listed under Schedule 2 have absolute protection - offences under these are prescribed the highest penalties.

In response, Ramesh BR, DCF, Chikkaballapura, told The New Indian Express that an investigation has been initiated. He added that the department has also received several photos, which upon investigation revealed to be from Coimbatore. He stated that if necessary, Jaggi Vasudev will be contacted for an explanation.

Earlier in September, a police complaint was lodged against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev, and others for allegedly violating wildlife protection laws during their jeep safari after dusk in the Kaziranga National Park the previous day. The complaint was filed at the Bokakhat Police Station in Golaghat district by people living in villages on the fringe of the national park.

