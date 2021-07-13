Competition Commission clears SoftBank’s $450 mn investment in Swiggy

The fresh fundraise by Swiggy comes at a time when its competitor Zomato is considering a $750 million-$1 billion IPO later this year.

India’s anti-monopoly watchdog, Competition Commission of India (CCI), has approved the investment by SoftBank Vision Fund (SVF) II in food delivery platform Swiggy. The CCI tweeted that it had approved the proposed acquisition of a certain stake in Bundl Technologies (Swiggy’s parent company) by SVF II.

It was reported in April that SoftBank would invest up to $450 million in Swiggy at a valuation of nearly $5.5 billion. The technology fund had sought approval last month from CCI to invest in Swiggy. This funding is in addition to the $800 million (about Rs 5,862 crore) that Swiggy raised earlier in April with Falcon Edge Capital, Amansa Capital, Think Investments, Carmignac and Goldman Sachs coming on board as new investors.

The fresh fundraise by Swiggy comes at a time when its competitor Zomato is considering a $750 million-$1 billion IPO later this year and has raised money from investors, including Tiger Global and Kora Management.

Swiggy founder Sriharsha Majety had said that the earlier round of $800 million funding “gives the company a lot more firepower than the planned investment for our current business lines”. “Given our unfettered ambition though, we will continue to seed/experiment new offerings for the future that may be ready for investment later,” he had told employees in an internal memo. The memo further said, “We will just need to now relentlessly invent and execute over the next few years to build an enduring iconic company out of India.”

Meanwhile, Zomato has sought CCI approval to pick up a 9.3% stake in e-grocery major Grofers. The company mentioned in its filing that the two companies overlap in B2B supply of groceries, household items, personal hygiene products, general merchandise, fruits and vegetables in India, and added that the potential markets are highly fragmented but it will not have an impact on the competitive market.