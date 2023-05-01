Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 171.50, cooking gas price kept unchanged

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Monday cut the prices of commercial LPG cylinders with immediate effect by Rs 171.50, while prices of domestic cooking gas have been kept unchanged.

The retail price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now be Rs 1,856.50.



On April 1, commercial LPG cylinder prices were slashed by Rs 92, while in March, their rates were hiked by Rs 350.50 per bottle and those of domestic LPG cylinders were raised by Rs 50 per bottle.