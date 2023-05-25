Comedian Zakir Khan shares anecdote on how he was ‘humbled’ by Mohanlal

Stand up comedian Zakir Khan took to Instagram to share an anecdote about meeting Malayalam actor Mohanlal for the first time at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Flix Entertainment

Popular stand-up comedian Zakir Khan shared a light-hearted anecdote on meeting Malayalam actor Mohanlal at the lounge of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. Piquing curiosity, the comedian started the post by how he was “humbled” by the veteran actor when he went to introduce himself as a fan.

When Zakir introduced himself to Mohanlal, the duo indulged in small talk and the actor asked the comedian where he was headed. Zakir replied that he was going to Nagpur. Mohanlal then asked Zakir what he does, to which he said that he was a stand up comedian. He also said that he travels frequently for shows.

As the conversation continued, Mohanlal asked if Zakir had performed in Kochi. Zakir said, “No, never. I am about to do a show next week for the first time there.” Evidently excited by this information, Mohanlal asked for the name of the venue. While Zakir could not recollect the exact name of the venue he was going to perform in, the comedian said that the auditorium was supposed to be in possession of the latest technology in the country.

Despite Zakir not mentioning the name of the venue, Mohanlal seemed to know it, according to the comedian’s post. But it does not end there. Mohanlal replied, “I know it because I founded the space. Take my number, and if you need any help, call me.”

In Zakir’s words, he went “bhai bhai bhai” in his head, expressing how incredible the exchange was. Zakir then thanked the actor for sharing his number.

Zakir will perform at the JT Performing Arts Centre, which is owned by Mohanlal, in Tripunithura at Kochi on May 27.