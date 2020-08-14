‘Come back soon, Balu’: Watch Ilaiyaraaja’s heartfelt wishes for SPB’s recovery

“Our lives don't end with just cinema. It didn't start with cinema either,” said maestro Ilayaraaja.

Coronavirus SP Balasubrahmanyam

Hours after popular playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, was put on life support at the MGM Healthcare hospital in Chennai, music composer Ilayaraaja released an emotional video message, praying for his friend’s health. It is well-known that the ace singer and the music maestro share a close bond going back many decades. Even as the singer fights the COVID-19 battle, he has received the wishes and prayers of his fans and colleagues from the world over.

“Balu, get up and come back soon. I am waiting for you,” begins Ilayaraaja in a video posted to his Facebook page shortly before 10 pm on Friday.

Recalling the love and life that the duo have shared over the years, the music director said, “Our lives don't end with just cinema. It didn't start with cinema either. The music, which we started off with at some program on some stage, has become our life and our livelihood. The music and friendship which took off at those stage shows — just like how music is inseparable from its notes, our friendship has also not parted. It was always friendship, when we fought and even when we didn't fight. You know this well and so do I.”

The legendary playback singer had announced on his Facebook page on August 5 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was doing well, apart from his cold and ocassional fever. However, a hospital statement released on Friday said that his health had suffered a setback late on Thursday night. The singer was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and placed on life support. His condition remains critical, said the hospital.

Scores of music lovers as well as musicians cutting across various industries have wished the singer a recovery even as they hope for a miracle.

Once again addressing his friend Balu, Ilayaraaja said, “So I am praying to god. My internal feelings are telling me that you will definitely come back. I pray that it truly happens. Balu, come soon.”