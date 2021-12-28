‘Come back bigger and stronger’: Ram Charan to Samantha

Samantha, who has been dealing with trolling and speculations after announcing her separation from Naga Chaitanya, shared a clip from Ram Charan’s interview in which he supports her.

Following the announcement of her separation from Naga Chaitanya, actor Samantha has been subjected to trolling and forced to deal with unfounded rumours. Nevertheless, some of her colleagues from the film fraternity have extended their support to her. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, when her Rangasthalam co-star Ram Charan was asked, “What would you tell Samantha if you meet her today?” he replied, “Come back stronger and bigger.”

Several fans who were happy with the answer shared the interview clip on social media. Subsequently, Samantha also took to Twitter to reshare the clip.

Speaking about the attacks on her after the divorce announcement on October 2, Samantha wrote in a statement, “Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me (sic).”

On the professional front, Samantha has many projects lined up in her kitty. She will be seen in Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming Tamil romantic drama Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaa dhal which co-stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead. She also has the period drama Shaakuntalam, which features her in the titular role. Samantha has also signed up to play the lead role in Downton Abbey director Philip John’s next. Titled Arrangements of Love, the film is likely to see her playing a bisexual Tamil woman.

In the Tamil-Telugu bilingual Yashoda, Samantha will feature alongside Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Unni Mukundan. Helmed by filmmakers Hari and Harish, the team recently wrapped up the first schedule of the project.

“We’re making this Telugu-Tamil film in an uncompromising fashion. We plan to release the film in Kannada, Malayalam & Hindi simultaneously,” producer Sivalenka Prasad told IANS recently. Pointing out that the first schedule, which commenced on December 6, was completed on December 24, the producer said, “Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma played pivotal scenes in this schedule. Rao Ramesh and Murali Sharma are also playing major roles in the film.”

