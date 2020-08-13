Colleges, universities can be opened to conduct final year exams: Centre to SC

The UGC had in July imposed a deadline of September 30 for all the higher educational institutions to conduct final term exams for students.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that it has decided to allow colleges and universities to open to conduct final term examinations. The MHA, in its ‘Unlock-3’ guidelines, had ordered educational institutions across the country to be closed till August 31, 2020.

According to an affidavit filed by the MHA, the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) wrote to it regarding the conduct of final term examinations in higher educational institutions. “Taking into consideration the academic interest of a large number of students, it was decided to grant exemption for the opening of educational institutions for the purposes of holding examinations/evaluation work for final term examinations of the universities/institutions,” the MHA submitted.

The affidavit also mentioned that in the ‘Unlock-3’ guidelines issued by the MHA on July 29, it has been ordered that all the educational institutions remain shut till August 31, 2020. “.. the universities/institutions will be and are clearly intended to be exempted from the said restriction for the limited purpose of holding final term examinations/evaluation work in terms of the UGC guidelines on examinations.”

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had on July 6 ordered all universities and colleges to complete their final term examinations by September 30. In its circular, it also provided the higher educational institutions with the flexibility of conducting the said examinations through online, offline or hybrid mode as per the COVID-19 situation. The reason given for the deadline was the students will be offered a fair opportunity in the global scenario to either pursue their higher studies or join the companies they have been offered placements.

Many states have opposed the September 30 deadline. A few weeks ago, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi Palaniswami wrote to the MHRD to reconsider the order and said that many colleges in the state have been converted into COVID Care Centres and quarantine centres housing COVID-19 patients or suspected patients. Recently Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh also urged Prime Minister Modi to reconsider the decision of the September 30 deadline.