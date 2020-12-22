Partner

As Colleges Reopen in Hyderabad, are PGs and Rental Accommodation Options Following COVID-safety Guidelines?

Amidst all the developments, students and parents are grappling with equal parts anticipation and anxiety, considering the ongoing pandemic and its impact on the academic reopening.

After nearly eight months of anticipation and uncertainty, educational institutes are readying to reopen campuses and welcome back students from across the country. Admissions for the new academic session are in full swing. And hybrid teaching models (a mix of online and physical classes) are being worked out. Amidst all the developments, students and parents are grappling with equal parts anticipation and anxiety, considering the ongoing pandemic and its impact on the academic reopening. In particular, the living arrangements of migrant students have come into sharp focus, with hygiene and safety becoming a top priority for everyone.

The scene across Hyderabad is no different. Every year, the city attracts thousands of migrants for higher education. While numbers might be impacted by the COVID-19 this year, with more students considering admissions in local colleges, a significant footfall is still expected in the city. With limited on-campus housing facilities, supply gap in quality living arrangements, and wariness of depending on the largely unorganized student accommodation options, how should one go about choosing a PG in Hyderabad that is safe and comfortable?

Hereâ€™s what students must take into account as they navigate their stay in a new city:

Cleanliness and Sanitisation Practices:

Following all government advisories around social distancing, avoiding crowding in shared areas, and usage of masks and gloves are mandatory practices that all accommodation providers must follow. But how to differentiate a professionally operated rental accommodation from any local option? The former have instituted strict sanitation and hygiene protocols that go over and above these advisories - like deep cleaning of buildings, regular housekeeping, and frequent sensitization of commonly touches surfaces (elevator buttons, door handles, etc), daily health monitoring, usage of PPE, etc. Pick a place that follows these measures diligently. Managed accommodation providers like Stanza Living have adopted proper COVID-Combat Ready protocols that cover a wide range of health and hygiene practices including, deployment of contactless service delivery, monitoring of resident and staff health, sanitation procedures that all go towards mitigating infection exposure. Operators are investing in training staff to also respond to medical emergencies. Whether you get a college hostel or choose an off-campus housing arrangement, make sure that there is no compromise on these measures. At the same time, it is incumbent on residents to practice all healthcare advisories and take adequate precautions.

Hygienic Service Delivery:

Not just the physical space but even accessing daily amenities â€“ food, laundry, cleaning, etc have come under scrutiny. Would the tiffin vendor at your local PG/hostel be able to guarantee high hygiene standards? Is it safe to depend on external household support (cooks, cleaning help, etc) whose professional services are often shared among localities, thereby increasing their chances of being super spreaders? In such a scenario, some new-age branded PGs are vying for consumer satisfaction by introducing measures like meal preparation in FSSAI-licensed kitchens, partnering top-grade food delivery partners, health audits, contactless delivery, etc. If a place is operated with an in-house, professional staff ecosystem that adheres to health and hospitality practices, then the likelihood of reducing infection exposure increases.

Stable and Comfortable Environment:

A homely, supportive, as well as productive environment, is what our living spaces must evolve into, today. When you move to a new city, have no one to depend on, and face difficulty in managing your lifestyle needs (especially at these times, it is natural to worry and feel insecure. Living with people who have also migrated from different cities to study or work for a better future, makes you comfortable as you get to share meals and ideas; relax, unwind, network, and grow together, which makes the transition easier. In todayâ€™s time, the place you choose has to provide this nurturing environment, instead of being one where you struggle for even the basic space and amenities. It also has to become your extended work/study support system, fulfilling your needs for privacy (study spaces), productivity (stable, high-speed WiFi, power backups), and comfort (food, cleanliness).

Moving to a new city at any time is a big decision. More so now, with the pandemic weighing in on all our decisions. The rise of professionally managed accommodation operators like Stanza Living has set quality benchmarks for the PG/hostel and the rental housing industry in the country, giving migrants an economical, convenient, and safe living option. If you are migrating to the city, then you should check out some of these new-age options across locations like Kondapur, Kukatpally, Medchal, Gandi Maisamma, Nizampet, and Q city. Gone is the time to compromise or adjust to your living space. The market is evolving to meet your needs so make an informed choice.