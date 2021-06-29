College admissions in Tamil Nadu to begin after July 31

Admissions to private, government and aided colleges can begin only after the declaration of class 12 CBSE and state board results, said minister Ponmudi.

news Education

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi on Monday announced that admissions in private, government and aided colleges will commence after July 31, following the declaration of Class 12 CBSE and state board results that are expected by that date. Ponmudi said that the government has come to know of incidents of some private colleges already commencing admission. Stern action will be taken if colleges are found to have begun admissions prior to the declaration of Class 12 results.

The minister said that colleges cannot conduct entrance examinations to admit students before the results are out. Ponmudi added that the Supreme Court had directed the CBSE to furnish the Class 12 results by July 31 and the state government is also working out a modality to provide marks to the students under the state board. “We have to take into account the results of the CBSE students. The Chief Minister has announced the methodology for calculating class 12 marks and this process would be finalised by July 31. Only after which the colleges can start the admission process,”Ponmudi added.

The colleges may start the admission process after August 1. The Higher Education Minister, however, said that the rule will not apply to polytechnic colleges as admission in these institutes is based on the marks secured in Class 9. And in Tamil Nadu admission in polytechnic colleges have already begun.

As per the evaluation method announced for Class 12 results by the state government, Class 10 board exams would carry 50% weightage while Class 11 marks would carry 20% weightage. The government has announced 30% weightage to cCass 12 internal assignments and practical exams.

Clarifying on the cancellation of MPhil courses by the Madras University, the minister said that there is no link between the cancellations of MPhil courses with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He said that opinion is divided among the teachers and students about the need for an MPhil degree, adding that some universities have discontinued it.