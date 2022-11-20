Telangana is gripped by cold wave conditions with some places in the state on Sunday, November 20, recording minimum temperature of less than 10-degree Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange-code warning for Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagtiyal, Rajanna Sircilla, Medak and Sangareddy districts. Sirpur (U) in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district was the coldest on Sunday with lowest temperature at 7.3-degree Celsius. Satwar in Sangareddy recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5-degree Celsius. According to Telangana State Planning Development Society, Ramalakshmanpalle in Kamareddy district saw mercury dropping to 7.6-degree Celsius, followed by Nyalkal (8.1-degree Celsius), Marpalle (8.2-degree Celsius), Neradigonda (8.3-degree Celsius), Kotgiri (8.3-degree Celsius) and Bela (8.3-degree Celsius).

In Greater Hyderabad, the lowest temperature was recorded in Patancheru at 11.7-degree Celsius. The Meteorological department attributed the drop in mercury to cold winds blowing from North and Northeast India. The chill in the wind in areas on the outskirts of Hyderabad was felt even during the daytime.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature is likely to be 2-4 degrees below normal at isolated places in the northern districts of Telangana. It has forecast light to moderate rain or thunder showers at isolated places in the southern districts over the next two days.

Meanwhile, in the neighboring state of Andhra Pradesh, several districts are likely to witness

Thunderstorms for the next four days. The IMD in its press release on Sunday, briefing about the depression situation, said, “The depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal remained practically stationary and lay centered at 0830 hours IST of today, the 20th November, 2022 over the same region, about 600 km east of Jaffna (Sri Lanka), 630 km east­southeast of Karaikal and 670 km east­southeast of Chennai.” It added, “ It is very likely to maintain its intensity of depression and move slowly northwestward towards North Tamilnadu, ­Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during next 48 hours.”