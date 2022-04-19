CoinDCX raises Rs 1000 crore in Series D round led by Pantera, Steadview

With this round, CoinDCX said it has become the highest valued crypto company in India.

Money Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency firm CoinDCX has closed over USD 135 million or Rs 1000 crore, in their Series D funding in an oversubscribed round. The round was led by Pantera and Steadview with strong participation from prominent investors like Kingsway, DraperDragon, Republic, and Kindred. The latest funding round also saw existing investors such as B Capital Group, Coinbase, Polychain, and Cadenza increase their investments in CoinDCX, putting it in a strong position to support the growth of the crypto/web3 industry in India.

With the latest round, CoinDCX has reaffirmed the global investor sentiment on the potential for India in the industry. The size of the round and varied investors is a testament to the continuous support that CoinDCX has earned over the years. With this round, CoinDCX said it has become the highest valued crypto company in India.

Education, Innovation and Compliance remain key cornerstones of CoinDCX’s strategy, and with this round, they will continue to build on these strengths.

CoinDCX said it remains committed to spreading awareness and educating Indian investors on Crypto and blockchain. CoinDCX has launched several educational initiatives and campaigns working closely with universities and through their DCX Learn platform, which fosters greater understanding and trust for this emerging asset class. CoinDCX also plans to start an Innovation Centre to further Web3 and Blockchain adoption in India.

Innovation has been the key mainstay of the company, CoinDCX says. CoinDCX added that it continues to launch several products and features for the Indian Investors that encourage informed and responsible investing. Also, the company is investing heavily to make its platform more robust and safer to use for its customers.

To support its vision of building India's crypto/web3 ecosystem, CoinDCX also aims to triple its talent pool to over 1000 employees by the end of 2022. CoinDCX aims to nurture local talent through its various outreach programs, research initiatives, and strategic investments.

“The latest round by some of the largest institutional investors only reinforces the belief in India's immense potential in the crypto ecosystem. With a shared vision of a digital-first economy, we see this round as a strong endorsement of the amazing work that CoinDCX has done for the ecosystem over the years and our plans for the future,” said Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder, and CEO, of CoinDCX.