Coimbatore women’s hostel under scanner for unhygienic kitchen, gets notice

Food Safety

The Tamil Nadu Food Safety department has found a private women’s hostel in Coimbatore to be violating food safety and hygiene norms in its canteen. Officials from the department conducted an inspection of the premises on Tuesday based on a complaint from the residents, after one of them was hospitalised a few days ago.

According to the officials from the Food Safety department, who conducted inspection at the women’s hostel in Peelamedu, Coimbatore, the decision to do so was based on complaints received by the department on its WhatsApp number. “We received the complaint from our head office in Chennai, which monitors the WhatsApp complaints that are received from all the districts. As far as I know, we have received only one complaint about this hostel,” Kamaraj, the Food Safety Officer, who conducted the inspection said.

On Tuesday, Kamaraj inspected the hostel premises and recorded 10 violations by the hostel including not having obtained registration certificate from the district authorities concerned and improper hygiene in and around the premises.

During inspection, the officer noted that raw materials in the kitchen were not stored in a properly covered condition and the place was not maintaining the prescribed standards of hygiene. The hostel did not use fresh vegetables for preparing food for its residents. The officer also seized and destroyed 1.2 kilograms of rotten fruits and vegetables, and reused oil from the hostel premises.

Based on the observations during inspection, the hostel was served a rectification notice, under which the hostel must address all the issues notified by the officer within seven days. Speaking to TNM, Kamaraj, the Food Safety Officer said that hostels which prepare and serve food to its inmates must comply with the standards set by law for restaurant kitchens. “The premises must be clean, the raw materials must be maintained in a clean, dry and hygienic place, people who cook must submit periodical medical certificates and adhere to strict personal hygiene standards,” he said. Adding that the notice served to the hostel is just the first step in the process, Kamaraj said that after seven days, the department will conduct inspection again. “If things are not better even then, then we can file a civil suit with the district court against the hostel,” he added.