Coimbatore traffic cop caught on cam slapping Swiggy delivery agent, arrested

Action was taken against the constable Sathish, who was attached to the Singanallur police station, after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

A traffic constable in Coimbatore has been arrested and suspended from duty after he was caught on camera slapping and assaulting a Swiggy delivery agent. Action was taken against the constable Sathish, who was attached to the Singanallur police station, after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The video showed the constable verbally abusing the worker, Mohanasamudram, and slapping him multiple times. The incident occurred on Friday, June 3, at a junction on Avinashi Road, after Mohanasamudram tried to prevent the driver of a private school bus from driving negligently. The incident was recorded by a bystander, and after being shared widely on social media, came to the attention of senior officers.

Mohanasundaram, 38, has been working as a delivery partner with food aggregator Swiggy for the last two years. On Friday evening, Mohanasundaram said that he noticed a private school bus driver driving in a rash and negligent manner. Speaking to The Hindu, he said that the bus hit a woman — who was riding pillion on a scooter — on the shoulder, yet did not stop. He added that he and other motorists who saw the incident blocked the bus with their vehicles in order to talk to the driver.

“As people gathered, a policeman questioned why I intervened in the matter and slapped me several times. He also took away my mobile phone, earphones and the key of my two-wheeler,” Mohanasamudram told The Hindu, adding that his key was returned after he apologised, as he was on his way to deliver a food order. Satish reportedly asked Mohanasundram whether he knew who the owner of the school bus was and that if any vehicular traffic problem arises, the police would look into it. After the incident, Mohanasamudram filed a complaint against Sathish, following action was taken against the constable.

