Coimbatore school seeks indemnity bonds before admission, parents protest

The bond says that the school management cannot be held responsible if anything happens to the students inside the school campus.

news Controversy

A private school in Coimbatore has been embroiled in controversy for allegedly making parents of the students sign an indemnity bond, indemnifying (insuring) the school and the staff from all damages. The bond stated that the school management would not be responsible if anything happened to the students inside the school campus. This comes days after a 17-year-old student was found dead within the hostel campus of a private school in Chinnasalem of Kallakurichi, and the school’s move has now stirred a row, with parents protesting such a bond.

The indemnity bond given to parents of students studying in GRD Public School (GRDPS) in Coimbatore states, "I undertake and agree that neither I nor my executors or administrators other legal heirs, representatives will make and claim against the GRDPS or any person person of the School, in respect of any loss or injury to property or person including a fatal injury, which the said minor may suffer while the said minor is in custody of school. I understand and agree that no compensation will be paid by the School or any person or any employee of the School."

Indemnity bonds are a legal document which frees a person or an organisation from any penalty or liability if there is a mishap. The bond is usually signed during money transactions and it serves as a security for the bondholder.

July 25, 2022

Speaking to TNM, the principal of GRDPS Srimathi Naidu said, “There is no compulsion on parents to sign the form. If they want, they can sign it.” She also added that this was a common practice in Coimbatore and they had gotten the format of the form from another school in the city.

TNM spoke to S Arumainathan, President of the Tamil Nadu Students’ and Parents’ Welfare Association who said that indemnity bonds between a school management and parents should not exist. He said, “Parents and the school management should have a good relationship. If parents are asked to sign such agreements during the time of admission of the student itself, how will the parent feel secure about their child’s safety? Schools cannot deny responsibility for students’ well-being like this.” Arumainathan also added that the state government must get involved in cases like these and ensure that no school makes parents sign a bond like this. This form has also created a controversy as it comes a week after the death of a student in a private school in Kallakurichi triggered massive protests at the school in Chinnasalem.

The Class 12 student was found dead in the school’s hostel on July 13. The parents of the student alleged that their child did not die by suicide but the school had a role to play in her death. Protests erupted outside the school on July 17 when thousands stormed the school premises and set fire to multiple school buses and other properties.

Nearly 300 people were arrested in relation to this and produced in court, out of which 20 are juveniles. Further, the State Commissioner for Protection of Child Rights Saraswathi Rangasamy visited the school to conduct investigations and said that the school did not have permission to run a hostel on its premises.