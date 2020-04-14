Coimbatore man violates quarantine for relief work, tests positive: 35 more at risk

The man who had returned from Delhi disobeyed home quarantine directives, but allegedly went on doing volunteer work in the city.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The Health Department officials in Coimbatore are on high alert after a 61-year-old man who was active in distributing food to the police officials was tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

According to Dr Ramesh, the Deputy Director of Health Services, Coimbatore, the man had travelled from Delhi to Coimbatore by flight on March 23. He was confirmed COVID-19 positive on April 9 and was admitted to the ESI Hospital in Coimbatore immediately for treatment.

The biggest shocker for the district administration, however, was that the man had participated in several voluntary relief work activities in the city between March 24 and April 8 – clearly violating his quarantine.

Violated home quarantine rules

The man, who was a personal assistant to a former Member of Parliament, was on the radar of the district administration since he had travelled in a flight in which a few Tablighi Jamaat members, who had participated in an event in Delhi, had also travelled. Though he was not a member of the jamaat, the administration had alerted him as he was a co-passenger.

“We had already traced him after we got details from those who had tested positive and had instructed him to be in home quarantine for 14 days and watch out for symptoms,” Dr Ramesh says. However, the man had reportedly violated the norms and went on to actively participate in distributing food and regulating traffic in the city as a volunteer.

In fact, the corporation health workers had pasted the ‘quarantine’ sticker in front of his house and had also made phone calls to the man every day to check on his health. However, he allegedly told the workers that he was indeed at home, while he was outside being an enthusiastic volunteer using his political connections.

Coimbatore officials on testing spree

After he tested positive for COVID-19, the district officials sprang into action to trace all his contacts and test them all for the disease.

Since the man was distributing food packets to the policemen from Thudiyalur police station for around a week, around 30 policemen from the station have been made to undergo the tests to check for infection.

Apart from the policemen, the man’s close contacts include his octogenarian parents, his son, his friend, as well as the district collector of Coimbatore, whom the man had met recently; and a staff member in the Primary Healthcare Centre in Thudiyalur. They are also being closely monitored by the health officers.

“We are still getting details of where he went and who all he met. All of them are being traced and tested one by one. We are not yet sure of the number as of now,” says Dr Ramesh.