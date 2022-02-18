Coimbatore driver run over by own truck, police say handbrake not applied

While the police first thought it was a case of murder, CCTV footage showed that it was an accident.

A lorry driver in Coimbatore died after he was run over by his own truck that was parked at a petrol pump in Kaduvvettipalayam on the outskirts of Coimbatore. The incident took place in the early hours of Friday, police said, and while the police first thought it was a case of murder, CCTV footage showed that it was an accident.

The incident came to light when some motorists noticed the driver, identified as 50-year-old Suresh Babu lying dead near the rear tyres of the truck. The police was informed, and a team rushed to the spot. They found Babuâ€™s body lying on the road, with head injuries, the vehicle engine was running.

The police initially thought it was a case of murder, and launched an investigation. However, when they checked a CCTV camera that was installed opposite the petrol pump, the police found that it was an accident that killed Babu.

According to the police, Suresh Babu, from Salem district, had loaded goods from an e-commerce company onto the vehicle. He had parked his truck at the petrol pump in Karumathapatti limits at 1 am.

CCTV footage shows that he gets down from the truck, and stood a little distance away from it, and begins urinating. Suddenly, the truck starts moving towards Babu. Babu suddenly realises that the truck is coming directly towards him, and tries to stop the truck with his hands. However, the truck runs him over and then crashes into the side of the road.

It came to light that Babu had not applied the hand brake in the truck and got down to urinate. He noticed the vehicle moving and ran to try and stop the truck from the front but came under the wheels, they said.

A truck driver was found dead with head injury near Karumathampatti in Coimbatore district and police officials suspected that it was a murder. Later the police officials collected a CCTV footage from a petrol bunk and came to know that the driver died in an accident. pic.twitter.com/2mKUKoDmtj â€” SubburajTOI (@ASubburajTOI) February 18, 2022

Babuâ€™s body was brought to the government hospital in Coimbatore and further investigations are on, police added.