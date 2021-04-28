Coimbatore couple mortgages jewellery to donate 100 fans to govt hospital

On hearing that the hospital could not keep its air conditioners running as they were treating COVID-19 patients, the couple thoughtfully decided to donate the fans.

The staff of the government ESI Medical College and Hospital were pleasantly surprised on Tuesday when a couple from Coimbatore mortgaged their gold jewellery to buy 100 table fans for the institute. On hearing that the hospital could not keep its air conditioners running as they were treating COVID-19 patients, the couple thoughtfully decided to donate fans for persons under treatment.

The Dean of the hospital, Raveendran, in a press release, narrated the incident and said that the couple preferred to remain anonymous. According to hospital authorities, the government had already provided them 300 fans as air conditioners could not be kept running when treatment for COVID-19 was underway due to the possible spread of the coronavirus through centralised air conditioning.

"On hearing this, at 11 am, a couple from Coimbatore, who did not want their names to be publicised, wanted to give 100 fans to ESI Hospital," says the press release. "They had mortgaged jewellery worth Rs.2,20,000 to buy the fans as they did not readily have money on them. When the Dean insisted that they contribute just four or five fans based on their ability, they insisted that the hospital take all 100," it adds.

The Dean then consulted with the Collector on the matter, and the latter conversed with the donors before the authorities decided to accept the donation to the hospital. The city has seen a total of 717 deaths since the pandemic began.

"We were not willing to accept [the donation] initially, then after informing the District Collector, we accepted the fans reluctantly. Definitely this couple deserves all our appreciations," the Dean told the media.

In a letter to the couple, the hospital once again thanked and appreciated their service towards humanity.

Coimbatore reported 996 cases on Tuesday and its current number of active cases stands at 6,948.