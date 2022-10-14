Coimbatore city police set up mini libraries to encourage reading habits in children

The GRG Trust in Coimbatore handed over 30 shelves, each containing 200 books, to the Coimbatore city police.

The Coimbatore City Police on Thursday, October 13, launched â€˜Street Librariesâ€™ an initiative where small libraries will be set up in heavily populated areas to reduce crime and drug abuse. The idea behind the initiative is to encourage young children to inculcate the habit of reading in their free time. According to The Hindu, the GRG Trust in Coimbatore will assist the police to set up 50 libraries across the city. The Trust, on Thursday, handed over 30 shelves, each containing 200 books, to the City Police.

The City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan launched the project along with Nandini Rangaswamy, the chairperson and founder trustee of GRG Institutions. Balakrishnan said that the main purpose of the initiative is to instill the habit of reading books in young children. He added that reading would build character, knowledge acquisition and guidance to achieve their goals. The Commissioner also said that this will help children from lower economic backgrounds have access to books and spend their evenings after school in a more productive manner.

Nandini said that access to such libraries ensures that they do not spend too much time with their electronic gadgets. She added that libraries are the most important centres of learning in the current education environment. The chairperson also mentioned that reading is the best way to improve oneâ€™s language and vocabulary.

In August this year, the City Police opened one mini library in Ammankulam on a trial basis. This initiative was launched based on the outcome of the library in Ammankulam.

The library will contain a mix of comics, general knowledge books, story books and motivational stories appropriate for children. The station house officer from the local police station will be in-charge of overseeing the functioning of the library. Along with them, there will also be a volunteer from the locality appointed to take care of the day to day operations of the library. A membership card will be issued to the children to make use of the library.