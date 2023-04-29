Coimbatore acid attack victim dies, husband booked for murder

Kavitha was undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the government hospital in Coimbatore for over a month and stopped responding to treatment on April 28.

Kavitha, the acid attack survivor who sustained third-degree burns after her husband Sivakumar attacked her on March 23, succumbed to her injuries on Friday. She had been undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the government hospital in Coimbatore following the attack. Kavitha stopped responding to treatment on April 28.

Her body will be handed over to the family members after the post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, the police, who had previously commented that the dispute was due to a family dispute, have now registered a murder case against Sivakumar.

Following a family dispute, Sivakumar attacked Kavitha in March at the Covai Combined Court premises. Kavitha had previously registered a case with the family court regarding an alleged dispute between the couple. While the case was in court, Kavitha was with her lawyer when Sivakumar attacked her with acid that he had kept hidden. Kavitha was admitted to the hospital immediately as she had suffered from severe burns on her entire body.

Coimbatore Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Chandheesh had said that no one suspected Sivakumar as he had brought the acid in a water bottle. Reports stated that a scuffle broke out between the lawyers and the police officers when Sivakumar was about to be handed over to the police. The lawyers were angry that he dared to throw acid at the court complex. After this incident, security has been tightened within the court premises.