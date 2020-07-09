Cognizant India Chairman and Managing Director Ramkumar Ramamoorthy resigns

Ramkumar Ramamoorthy has been at the company for over 22 years, and has been CMD for less than 10 months.

Cognizant India’s Chairman and Managing Director Ramkumar Ramamoorthy resigned from the company after over 22 years at the company. This is one among many senior level exits that the company has witnessed after CEO Brian Humphries took charge last year. Ramkumar took charge as CMD in 2019, and resigned less than 10 months after taking over the post.

Ramkumar was previously held positions of Senior Vice President of Marketing, Research and Communication, Chief Knowledge Officer and Executive Director India. He moved to Cognizant after six years at Tata Consultancy Services.

However, he started off his career as a lecturer.

“During my 22 plus years with Cognizant, I have had the good fortune of incubating, nurturing and/or managing many portfolios—with P&L ownership in some cases—including Cognizant Interactive, Corporate Marketing and Communications, Investor Relations, Industry Analyst and Advisor Relations, Government and Corporate Affairs, Knowledge Management, Market Research and Intelligence, Cognizant Outreach, and in the recent years, India Operations,” Ramkumar’s Linkedin bio reads.

Ramkumar is also a member of the governing council of the NASSCOM Skill Sector Council, and the President of the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Hailing from Kumbakonam, he has a Master’s Degree in English Literature, Journalism and Mass Communication from Loyola College in 1990, and an MPhil in American New Journalism from the University of Madras in 1991. It was after this that he became a lecturer in English, Business and Managerial Communications, and even went on to become the principal.

He was Cognizant’s first knowledge officer. He has also spearheaded the activation of the company’s corporate social responsibility activities through Cognizant Foundation and Cognizant Outreach.

Ramkumar told the Hindu BusinessLine that the search for a replacement is on.