Cognizant hit by Maze ransomware attack

In a statement issued late Saturday, Cognizant said that a Maze ransomware attack on its internal systems has resulted in disruptions for some of its clients.

Atom Malware

Information technology company Congnizant Technology Services has been hit by Maze ransomware attack and steps are being taken to contain the impact, the company said.

In a statement issued late Saturday, Cognizant said that a Maze ransomware attack on its internal systems has resulted in disruptions for some of its clients.

"Our internal security teams, supplemented by leading cyber defense firms, are actively taking steps to contain this incident," the company said.

Ransomware attackers threaten to leak company information if the target refuses to pay ransom.

According to the statement, the company has also engaged with the appropriate law enforcement authorities.

"We are in ongoing communication with our clients and have provided them with Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) and other technical information of a defensive nature," the statement said.

Cognizant, with 3 lakh employees and over $15 billion in revenues, handles the IT services for many of the top Fortune 500 companies.

CEO Brian Humphries wrote to employees that it was a target of a ransomware attack but added there’s no evidence to suggest that it’s propagating to client environments.

“Although we are still in the early stages of responding to this attack, I am confident we will successfully make our way through this cyber incident. It may be slim consolation but we are not alone in being victims. Sophisticated ransomware attackers have successfully penetrated many other companies this year, including banks, defence contracting firms and professional service firms,” Humphries wrote.

While hackers linked to Maze have denied involvement in the attack, as per security blog BleepingComputer, a threat analyst at Emisoft maintains that the attack originated from Maze.

The group could simply be A/B testing alternative negotiating strategies to see whether permitting companies to control the release of information results in better outcomes, Brett Callow said in an email.

With IANS inputs