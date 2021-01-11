Cognizant acquires Australia-based data analytics consultancy firm Servian

Atom M&A

Information technology major Cognizant on Monday announced that it is acuiring Servian, an Australia-based, enterprise transformation consultancy firm specialising in data analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital services, and Cloud, for an undisclosed sum. Servian is Cognizant's 10th digital-focused acquisition announced since January last year.

According to the company, the acquisition of Servian will significantly expand its integrated, end-to-end digital transformation capabilities in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) to help clients move to the cloud, build digital products and services.

"Cognizant's extensive digital expertise combined with Servian's strengths as the premier technology partner in the region will open up the full power of digital transformation for our Australasian clients," said Jane Livesey, CEO, Cognizant Australia and New Zealand.

Cognizant's more than 1,200 professionals in Australia are serving more than 110 clients, including top Australian banks, insurers, retailers, and communications companies.

"With Cognizant's deep industry expertise and global scale, we will be able to apply our strengths in strategic advisory, engineering delivery, and managed services across an even broader spectrum of challenges and opportunities presented by the digital economy," said Tony Nicol, Founder and CEO, Servian.

Servian's more than 500 technology and consulting professionals, based primarily in Australia and New Zealand, will join Cognizant, doubling the size of Cognizant's cloud and data team in ANZ.

Founded in 2008, Servian has worked with more than 190 major companies in ANZ in the banking, telecommunications, insurance, retail, and government sectors, including eight of ANZ's 15 largest companies.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

Last month, Cognizant announced to acquire UK-based Inawisdom, a privately-held AI, machine-learning, and data analytics consultancy, for an undisclosed sum.