Coding Ninjas ties up with Hirist.com to offer tech jobs to aspirants

Aspirants qualified with technological skills in machine learning, data science, cloud computing, IoT, among others can benefit through this strategic partnership.

Atom Edtech

Coding Ninjas, an Edutech platform offering courses in technology and skilling, has partnered with Hirist.com to create employment opportunities for aspiring engineers and tech professionals. Hirist.com is a recruitment platform for premium talent in new and emerging technologies.

Aspirants qualified with technological skills in machine learning, data science, cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), web/mobile development among others can benefit through this strategic partnership. The partnership intends to offer placement opportunities to deserving candidates with leading tech companies.

With approximately 15,000 job opportunities posted every month on Hirist, the partnership will allow students to get a premium Coding Ninjas’ account on Hirist and leverage more from this opportunity, These accounts will allow students to have 'Certified by Coding Ninjas' badge on their profiles that will be visible to the recruiters and will help them stand out among other job aspirants.

Speaking on the association, Ankush Singla, Co-Founder, Coding Ninjas said, “Our partnership is a step towards giving free access to high-quality students towards the best tech jobs in the market. Hirist will be using education data from Ninjas to better match jobs, adding immense value to recruiters. The association will help pave the way for deserving students to get their dream jobs in top companies and provide recruiters a great value fit for their organisations. Through this association, our key intent is to generate employment opportunities for IT students.”

In a recent announcement, Coding Ninjas had partnered with Talent500 to generate employment opportunities in the tech domain. The company is witnessing rapid growth and recorded an increase of 30% in student enrollment during the pandemic, Coding Ninjas says. Coding Ninjas says it has helped students secure a spot at leading companies like Amazon, Walmart, Edelweiss, Zomato, OLA Technologies, Cure.fit, Insider, Internshala and Grant Thornton among others.

Talking about the partnership, Tarun Matta, Founder, Hirist and iimjobs.com said, “We are extremely excited about this partnership with Coding Ninjas. This relationship strengthens the recruiting platform by bringing in performance data about candidates who have pursued specialised courses. When we highlight Coding Ninjas graduates /students on Hirist, it makes the recruiting platform better and richer for both recruiters and candidates. Recruiters get access to serious candidates who’ve invested in acquiring specialised skills. On the other hand, such candidates get higher visibility and likelihood of getting picked by an employer of their choice. We think this is just the first step in our journey to find deeper connects between online recruiting and education platforms.”